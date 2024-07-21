'Key witness' sought in bloody machete attack at Wakefield petrol station
Two adult males remain in hospital with serious injuries, with one critically injured, following the incident which took place at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone, at around 1am on Saturday, July 20.
Detective Inspector David Greenwood of Wakefield CID said: “We are urgently seeing the assistance of this key witness who was seen in the vicinity of the Gulf petrol station at the time of the incident.
“If you are this witness or know him or where he can be contacted, I would urge you to please come forward. This individual may hold crucial information that could significantly aid our investigation.”
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online on the Livechat, quoting reference 13240391740.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.