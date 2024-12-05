Junction 32 Castleford: Police issue CCTV appeal after 'indecent exposure' at shopping outlet near Leeds
The offence is reported to have taken place in a shop at the Junction 32 shopping outlet, Castleford, at around 6.40pm on Monday, October 28.
Enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and identify the man pictured in this CCTV image - officers would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers in Wakefield District are now appealing for the public’s help in providing information about this man’s identity.
“Similarly, the man himself is urged to come forward to assist police in their ongoing enquiries into this incident.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with information is asked to make contact calling 101 or online via 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240590435.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.