Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an “indecent exposure offence” at a shopping outlet near Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offence is reported to have taken place in a shop at the Junction 32 shopping outlet, Castleford, at around 6.40pm on Monday, October 28.

Enquiries have been ongoing since that time to try and identify the man pictured in this CCTV image - officers would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries have been ongoing to try and identify the man pictured | NW/WYP

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers in Wakefield District are now appealing for the public’s help in providing information about this man’s identity.

“Similarly, the man himself is urged to come forward to assist police in their ongoing enquiries into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to make contact calling 101 or online via 101LiveChat quoting crime reference 13240590435.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.