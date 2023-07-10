Ian Justin Metcalfe escaped a jail sentence two years ago for handling stolen audio equipment worth more than £7,000. Instead he received a community order and 170 hours of unpaid work. A further 20 hours were added because of a previous breach. But the 37-year-old was returned to court and admitted another breach.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Olivia Fraser said he failed to make any headway with the hours. On his behalf, barrister Martin Morrow said Metcalfe, of Chalice Close, Belle Isle, was now engaging with Forward Leeds over his drug and alcohol issues.

He conceded: “It’s fair to say he buried his head in the sand.”

Criminal record....Metcalfe was caught selling stolen audio equipment, including turntables and headphones. (pic by Getty Images / National World)

He has 19 previous convictions for 23 offences, including a dwelling house burglary, thefts and repeated breaches of court orders.

He was given the community order and unpaid work hours in May 2021 in relation to the stolen audio equipment. He was caught selling 44 sets of headphones at a pawn shop, worth £72 each, and 20 turntables worth £180 each. He sold another 12 to another person.

Judge Robin Mairs said of Metcalfe’s probation report: “It makes grim reading. Your compliance is completely absent. The order was made in May 2021 and you have done just one hour.

