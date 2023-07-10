Judge loses patience over Leeds criminal who completed one hour of community service in two years
Ian Justin Metcalfe escaped a jail sentence two years ago for handling stolen audio equipment worth more than £7,000. Instead he received a community order and 170 hours of unpaid work. A further 20 hours were added because of a previous breach. But the 37-year-old was returned to court and admitted another breach.
Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Olivia Fraser said he failed to make any headway with the hours. On his behalf, barrister Martin Morrow said Metcalfe, of Chalice Close, Belle Isle, was now engaging with Forward Leeds over his drug and alcohol issues.
He conceded: “It’s fair to say he buried his head in the sand.”
He has 19 previous convictions for 23 offences, including a dwelling house burglary, thefts and repeated breaches of court orders.
He was given the community order and unpaid work hours in May 2021 in relation to the stolen audio equipment. He was caught selling 44 sets of headphones at a pawn shop, worth £72 each, and 20 turntables worth £180 each. He sold another 12 to another person.
Judge Robin Mairs said of Metcalfe’s probation report: “It makes grim reading. Your compliance is completely absent. The order was made in May 2021 and you have done just one hour.
"I can have no faith or confidence. The time has come to grass the mettle and deal with the consequences.” He jailed Metcalfe for five months.