A judge has questioned why online paedophile hunter groups livestream confrontations with suspected sex offenders after a Morley pervert was caught trying to groom a 13-year-old.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Predator Exposure’s recorded confrontation of Chris Stewart had spread throughout the community, with his defence barrister saying he had already faced “summary justice” before the case even reached court.

Erin Kitson-Parker said he was a volunteer at Leeds Rhinos and was a church goer and was forced to stop both due to his offending.

Judge Simon Batiste questioned the livestreaming, in which the groups confront suspects and quiz them while people watch on Facebook. He said: “It’s a rather unsavoury aspect of these groups. It appears to serve no use, perhaps other than cause problems for the defendant. There’s no real reason for them to do that.”

Stewart was stung by a paedophile hunter group and they confronted him while livestreaming on Facebook. (pics by Adobe / Getty)

Prosecutor Anthony Moore said 38-year-old Stewart had sent a Facebook friend request to a 13-year-old girl in August of 2022, with little idea it was being run by the hunter group. Switching their conversation to WhatsApp, he told the supposed girl he wanted to meet her at the swimming baths in Morley so they could kiss.

They arranged to meet, but Stewart cancelled. He continued the sexualised conversations saying he wanted to “make love” to her. He also told her to delete their conversations to “cover her tracks”, Mr Moore said.

On September 14, 2022 the group confronted him at his home address. The police were called and he was arrested, telling police: “I have made a big mistake.”

Stewart, of Wynyard Drive, Morley, admitted attempting sexual communication with a child. He has no previous convictions.

Miss Kitson-Parker said on his behalf: “He understands the serious nature of this offence and he tells me he is sorry. His life has totally changed, but in some sense if he did not commit this offence it would not have happened.”

Judge Batiste conceded that Stewart had learning difficulties, was a carer for his wife and had a difficult childhood, although no details were disclosed. He also considered that Stewart had cancelled their proposed meeting several times and perhaps had “thought better of it”.

He told him: “I’m left with a choice, I can either lock you up for a few months and you will receive no treatment or support. Or I can give you a suspended sentence which will seek to address the underlying causes of your offending.”

He gave him a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, 30 rehabilitation days, ordered him to enrol on an accredited sex offender programme and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use. It also bans him from deleting his internet history and he will be subject to regular checks by police who can visit his home without prior warning.