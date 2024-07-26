Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge acknowledged that a paedophile brought to court will never be cured, but did not lock him up for breaching his sex order.

Jonjo Milner-Wilson appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week for flouting his life-long sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), given in 2013 for downloading vile child abuse images. He was also caught downloading more images again in 2017.

As part of the SHPO, he is forbidden to delete his internet search history so safeguarding officers can monitor him.

But when they turned up at his home in Hemsworth in August 2022, they found an iPad had its history deleted. It was analysed and found that 300 searches had been removed - although none were for illegal images.

The 44-year-old, of Moorshutt Road, Hemsworth, admitted breaching his SHPO. Mitigating, Conor Quinn said he had deleted the internet history in order to set up a new Google account.

He said that Milner-Wilson was still attracted to children, and struggles with depression caused by the shame of hs offending. He said the SHPO was largely working and Milner-Wilson had the motivation to address his behaviour and was writing down his inner thoughts.

Judge Kate Rayfield gave him a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

She told him: “You do still have a sexual interest in children. It’s better to be writing something than actively looking for indecent images on the internet.

“It’s unlikely you will be cured. It’s a case of managing it.”