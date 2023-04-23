Joy as lucky Leeds winner in Ilkley lands £30,000 on People's Postcode Lottery

The unnamed Ilkley man picked up the prize after their postcode, LS29 8RR, was announced as a winner with the lottery. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our winner in Ilkley who has landed Sunday’s £30,000 prize.

“I’m already wondering where our next £30,000 prize will land! Look out for an exciting announcement as the winning postcode of April’s £3.2 million prize will be revealed on Saturday, April 29.”

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.