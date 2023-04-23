Joy as lucky Leeds winner in Ilkley lands £30,000 on People's Postcode Lottery
A lucky resident has 30,000 reasons to be happy today after scooping the five-figure sum in the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The unnamed Ilkley man picked up the prize after their postcode, LS29 8RR, was announced as a winner with the lottery. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our winner in Ilkley who has landed Sunday’s £30,000 prize.
“I’m already wondering where our next £30,000 prize will land! Look out for an exciting announcement as the winning postcode of April’s £3.2 million prize will be revealed on Saturday, April 29.”
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes, including British Red Cross, Mary’s Meals and Oxfam.