Appeal to trace wanted Leeds man in connection with domestic abuse offences
Police in Leeds have issued an urgent appeal to trace a man regarding domestic abuse offences.
Joshua Webster (35) is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.
He has several tattoos, including a Celtic/tribal band on his right upper arm.
He is believed to reside in the Micklefield area of Leeds and has links to the Belle Isle, Rothwell and Middleton areas of the city, according to police.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.