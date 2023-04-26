Alex Mata spotted the living room window was unlocked at the home on Kepler Terrace in Sheepscar in the early hours of November 26 last year. The female occupant had been asleep upstairs while her partner worked a nightshift.

Mata carried out an “untidy search” of the living room and kitchen, prosecutor Adam Walker told Leeds Crown Court. It was not until around 5am when the male occupant returned home to find the mess he left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around £300 had been taken from a handbag, while 12 boxes of medication were missing. Forensic examinations located numerous fingerprints, particularly on the window where Mata had gained access.

Mata broke into the home on Kepler Terrace in Harehills when he noticed the unsecure window.

Having already acquired a criminal record, his prints were quickly matched and was arrested. He has four previous convictions including theft and violent disorder.

He admitted a charge of dwelling burglary, and possession of cannabis after finding drugs on him on arrest. A probation report found he was expected to provide for his younger siblings because both of his parents were ill, and he became desperate.

Mitigating, Holly Clegg said he was only 19 at the time, had been working as a cash-in-hand waiter but lost his job when the restaurant closed down for hygiene reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said of the break-in: “It was done on impulse. It was opportunistic – he was in a desperate financial situation at the time. He is remorseful for his actions. In his own words he said ‘what I did was horrible and I feel sorry for everything that I did’.”

Mata, of Hoveringham Terrace, Harehills, has been on remand for nearly two months.

Judge Neil Clark told Mata: “You burgled someone while they were asleep, it’s a very serious matter that normally leads to a long sentence of imprisonment. It leaves the occupant feeling exceptionally frightened of being at home where they should be safe.

“It was particularly mean because you stole this lady’s prescription medication. Nevertheless, it was something you had not planned – the fact your fingerprints were all over the scene meant you made effort to disguise who you were.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad