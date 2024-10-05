Jealous Wakefield thug 'hounded' woman and 'never allowed her to be on her own'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jealous boyfriend who would accuse his partner of cheating and constantly demand to know where she was has been jailed after a trial.

Jason Lawson was so paranoid he would stop her talking to other men, walk her to work, and even lost his temper when he saw her leaving pub toilets at the same as a man.

He tried to call her more than 100 times without reply and even told her he would leave her alone if she gave him money.

Ther 45-year-old would resort to violence and slammed her head into a door and kicked her on the floor after one jealous outburst. He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week, but remains defiant to any wrongdoing despite being found guilty of coercive control, assault and stalking.

Lawson (inset) continues to deny controlling and attacking his partner, despite being found guilty after a trial. (pics by National World / WYP) | National World / WYP

A victim impact statement from the woman, with whom he was in a relationship for three years, was read to the court. She said: “I have come to realise I was in a difficult situation and blinded by what I thought was a good relationship.

“I was accused everyday or doing or saying something, and this made me constantly on edge. I always had to prove myself. It just got worse. He made me walk to work with him.

“I had no free time and was never allowed to be on my own. I started to question myself. I used to make mistakes at work because I was so on edge.”

The woman said she felt like she had “lost her identity” and unable to make her own decisions.

Prosecutor Beatrice Allsop said the couple had known each other for 20 years, and at the start of the three-year relationship, it went well.

But after around 15 months, Lawson would begin to accuse her of cheating, and thought she was “sleeping with his friend”. He turned up at the pub where she worked and accused her frequently of cheating with men in the pub.

In March of 2023 they had been out celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Featherstone, until he once again accused of infidelity. He later grabbed her by the neck. They split up after that incident but got back together months later.

But he soon reverted to his jealous outbursts, grabbing her face while she was in the bath. Finally, on July 6, they had been at a friend’s birthday party but he confronted her for talking to other men.

Later he grabbed her by the face and forced her to the floor, smashing her head on the door and kicking her. The police were called and she was found outside the property with an injury to her lip.

Lawson was arrested and taken to Normanton Police Station, where he became aggressive and had to be restrained. He was interviewed later and denied the offences against his partner.

But having been eventually released from custody, he went straight to her home and threw his house keys at her. He then continued to call her and message, which she largely ignored. He was arrested again.

Lawson, of Clifton Road, Sharlston Common, has 14 previous convictions, largely for drink-related matters. He was on a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with his latest offending putting put him in breach.

He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds where he has been held on remand. Little mitigation was offered by his barrister because he continues to deny the offending.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi said: “He is laying the blame at her door. He says he is in no way culpable. I do not see any remorse, or understanding or awareness.”

Turning to Lawson, she said: “You made her life extremely difficult, she felt constantly hounded by you.

“For some reason you got it into your head that was betraying you. You made her life unbearable.”

She jailed him for 15 months, and activated 10 weeks of the suspended sentence, which will run consecutively.