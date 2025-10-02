Jealous Leeds thug 'slashed' ex's face after threatening to mow her down in BMW

A thug slashed his ex girlfriend’s face open with a sharp object after demanding to know who she was dating.

Jacob Daley was jailed for the attack which happened minutes after he threatened to run her over in his BMW if she tried to escape him.

They had split up in early 2024 because he had “anger issues”, was “prone to jealousy” and would accuse her of cheating, prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan told Leeds Crown Court.

Daley was previously convicted of battery against the same woman.

On the morning of February 17 this year, the woman went to her friend’s home in the Adel area, with Daley then turning up in a car park nearby.

They spoke and the woman got into Daley’s black BMW. He took her phone from her and began reading her messages, demanding to know who she had been seeing.

The woman began to cry which made Daley more angry.

He made threats to “leave her in the woods where nobody would find her”, so she tried to get out of the car, but he refused to let her out and said he would run her over if she did.

When she did get out, he also did and she later said she felt she was hit to the side of the face, waking up moments later in her friend’s arms and blood running down her face.

Mr O’Sullivan said it was “clear” she had been struck with a sharp implement, which left a three-to-four cm-long laceration that had sliced through all of the skin.

The next day police saw the black BMW but it drove off. It was later traced and was found to contain Daley’s finger prints and a knife, although it could not be forensically linked to the woman’s injury.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, was later arrested but refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He later admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, but only days before he was due to stand trial.

Mitigating, Timothy Jacobs said the pair had been together since they were “very young” but the relationship became steadily worse.

He said: “It became clear there were issues regarding infidelity and led to an atmosphere of mistrust and arguments on both sides.

“He accepts what he did was wholly wrong and very much regrets it. It’s a relationship where there was tension and friction.”

Probation confirmed there had been multiple police call-outs during domestic squabbles where Daley was both the perpetrator and the victim.

Judge Robin Mairs told Daley: “You were ridden with jealousy.

“I’m quite satisfied, on the medical evidence, that the blow was with a sharp implement.”

He gave him a 17-month jail sentence.