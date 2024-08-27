Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jealous thug torched his his girlfriend’s possessions and filmed it on his phone for her, then later strangled her with a dress-gown cord.

Tenelle Clarke even turned off a webcam in the room before returning with the cord and looping his around his terrified partner’s neck.

The 26-year-old, who already has previous convictions for attacking a previous partner, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard that the latest victim had moved near to where Clarke lived in Sheepscar in December of last year and the pair had become friendly. The mother-of-three was aware of his violent past, but the relationship started well.

But in March it began to deteriorate and arguments began with his past “weighing on her mind”, prosecutor Mollie Briggs said. In April, the woman went overseas for a family wedding, but when Clarke found a bag of items that included lingerie, he accused her of cheating.

Clarke (pictured) torched his girlfriend's possessions in a fit of jealousy and strangled her with a dressing-gown cord. (pic by WYP) | WYP

He then put the items in a fire bin in her garden and set fire to them, which he filmed and sent her. The arguments continued when she returned home a week later and he threw a glass against the wall which smashed.

But during one fall out, he turned the camera off in the living room and went upstairs before returning with the cord, wrapped it around her neck and pulled it tight. He then dragged her to the floor. When he eventually relented the woman was left with pain to her neck and her children later asked her why her voice sounded different.

Clarke later showed her a machete and said it was one of two he had, which the woman took to be a threat towards her. The woman, who had previously suffered domestic abuse, eventually made a statement to the police.

Clarke, of Carlton View, Sheepscar, handed himself into police on April 28, but gave a no-comment interview. He has six previous convictions including the ABH on a previous partner, then battery of her mother.

For his latest offending, he admitted arson and intentional strangulation. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds. He spent most of the hearing with his head bowed.

Mitigating, Kara Frith said his early guilty pleas were his best mitigation. She added: “The facts are extremely unpleasant. His recent history of similar offending will be most concerning for the court. There is acceptance of what he has done, he blames himself and no-one else.

“We wants help and will accept and engage with anything offered.”

Judge Kate Rayfield described it as a “calculated and nasty assault”. She added: “You deliberately turned off the CCTV camera before arming yourself. It was not a momentary loss of control.”

She jailed Clarke for a total of two years and eight months and gave him a 10-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.