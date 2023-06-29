Jealous love rival attacked man with a key on Morrisons petrol forecourt in Leeds

Savion Anderson had threatened to kill the woman during an angry phone call on July 20 last year in which he accused her being with another man. Leeds Crown Court heard that Anderson and the woman have a child together.

Out of fear that he would turn up, the woman and the man went for a drive. But when they stopped to fill up on fuel at Morrisons in Hunslet, a Mercedes pulled up with Anderson as a passenger.

The 20-year-old got out and grabbed the woman by the arm. She tried to push him off but he then grabbed her by the throat and pinned her to the car, prosecutor Satpal Roth-Sharma told the court.

The "unpleasant" incident took place at Morrisons in Hunslet.

When the other male tried to intervene, Anderson then began throwing punches at him with a key on his hand, causing injuries, it was heard.

Anderson, of Constance Gardens, Woodhouse, admitted actual bodily harm (ABH) and common assault. He has a previous conviction for possessing a bladed article.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Kara Frith after Judge Rodney Jameson KC said he would not lock him up.

He told Anderson: “It was an unpleasant little incident but it did not result in any long-term harm to anybody.”