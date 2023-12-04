Jealous Leeds thug's Facebook threat to throw acid in love rival's face and 'watch him take his last breath'

A jealous thug threatened to throw acid in the face of a Leeds love rival and “watch him take his last breath”.

Thomas Knowles was told by a judge that he had a “complete failure” to accept that the relationship was over between him and his ex partner, so set about making threats to her and her new boyfriend.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Knowles, who has a “dire record” for violence, had been in the relationship with the woman for 12 years and have a son together. However, it ended in March of this year, and it was heard there was arguments over Knowles’ access to their child.

Then in August, the woman posted on Facebook about her new relationship which “triggered” Knowles, prosecutor Ellie Guildford said. He sent her a “barrage” of threatening messages on Snapchat and even a picture of a machete with the line “I will take his life”, referring to her new partner.

Thomas Knowles was jailed today at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by WYP)

He called her several times across September, and was caught on her doorbell camera at her Belle Isle home, climbing onto her car and kicking in her windscreen in. He also threw a rock at her window.

Knowles, 33, of no fixed address, also made multiple calls to the woman’s new boyfriend and attended his address. He said he would kill him, and told him: “You are a dead man. I’m going to finish what I started.”

Days later he phoned the man and told him he would “bleed him out”, then sent him a Facebook message telling him he would throw acid in his face and “watch him take his last breath”.

A non-molestation order was granted by Leeds Family Court, but that failed to deter Knowles. Just 12 days later he confronted his ex and her boyfriend, slapping her and taking him to the floor before kicking him.

He also had a dispute with his own mother, making unwarranted calls and turning up at her home. He also did “donuts” outside her on a quad bike to scare her.

In addition, he also went to his ex partner’s mother’s home and told her: “You are going to get it”.

Following his arrest he largely made no comments during his interview, but did provide explanations to some police questions. He has 21 previous convictions for 35 offences, including criminal damage, Section 18 and Section 20 GBH and failing to surrender to custody.

Appearing in court via vide link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted two counts of stalking with fear of violence, two counts of assault, harassment without violence, threatening behaviour, criminal damage and breach of the non-molestation order.

Mitigating, Glenn Parsons said: “The only person he is really damaging is his son. Some people will not accept their wrongdoing and will push this to trial. He has not done that, which shows his remorse and insight is real.”

Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Tom Bayliss KC said that a non-custodial sentence was “pointless”, given Knowles’ record for breaching orders. He told him: “There was a complete failure on your part to accept that it was over, you made threats towards her and her new partner.”