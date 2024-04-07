Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacob Kitson attacked the mother of his child after sending threatening messages. The 25-year-old admitted assault by beating and making threats to property.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court that Kitson and the woman had been in a relationship for around eight years but split up about two years ago. Kitson still lives next door to the woman and she later said that he was still controlling, which was made worse when he drank.

On February 1 this year she had gone to a Wetherspoons pub for the afternoon but he began sending messages at around 4.20pm. In one he called her a “dirty s***” and and in another said he was “gong to smash her phone”.

Kitson attacked his ex, punching her then hitting her with a Red Bull can. (pics by Getty / National World)

When she returned home to Wellstone Road in Leeds at around 6pm she saw Kitson outside. He approached angrily and followed her before pinning her up against a wall by her throat.

He punched her and struck her with the Red Bull energy drink can, all while their daughter was present.

He was arrested and interviewed, but denied the offending and said she attacked him.

A pre-sentence report found that he accepted his behaviour, that the relationship was “volatile” and that he “did not minimise” his actions.

No further mitigation was offered by his barrister Harry Crowson, after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not jail him.

Judge Mairs said: “You were jealous of her movement and with whom she was meeting. I do not know what pathetic inadequacies led to that, but it has to stop. It’s nothing to do with you where she goes.

“It was bullying, cowardly behaviour and it took place in front of your two-year-old daughter.”