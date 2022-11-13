The attack from Nicholas Anderson was so severe that police initially arrested him for attempted murder.

The 20-year-old is thought to have used a belt to strangle the terrified woman, who was shaking uncontrollably when the police eventually turned up at the address in Seacroft.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Anderson and the female had been in an “on/off” relationship since 2017 and have a son together.

Anderson was given an extended sentence for the attack on his ex.

Having split up, he went to live with his mother.

On April 4 this year, he went to her home to collect his possessions and an argument ensued after he saw her messaging her male friends on her phone.

He accused her of being romantically involved with one of them and became aggressive and violent.

He punched her the face and after she left the room and went into their son’s room, he followed her and punched her multiple times.

She fell to the floor and he bent down and began strangling her, prosecutor Christopher Dunn said.

Mr Dunn said the victim thought he used a belt, but could not be certain.

After he stopped, she screamed for help but he grabbed her neck for a second time and told her: “I’m going to kill you.”

She was able to get free again and locked herself in the bathroom, with Anderson going to the flat’s kitchen before returning with two knives.

When the police turned up, they saw the woman shaking with Anderson claiming she had tried to kill herself.

Following his arrest and while he was in the holding area of the police station, he said: “She did kind of deserve it, she’s a cheating b****.

"I tried to kill her with a belt and tried to stab her."

He said that because of his ADHD his “mind just flips out”.

However, he refused to answer questions during his police interview. He has previous convictions for affray and possession of a bladed article.

Anderson, of North Parkway, Seacroft, has been held on remand since his arrest.

He denied attempted murder and the charge was eventually downgraded to attempted grievous bodily harm, which he admitted.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding alluded to a difficult upbringing but few details were disclosed.

He said that a probation report into Anderson did “not pull any punches” and said: “When the relationship broke down the crippling jealousy was probably inevitable.

"He is capable of maturity, he is still only 20 and the plea does reflect a degree of regret and some remorse.”

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Anderson: "You have had a very unfortunate life and it’s not of your making, but I have to temper that against a very serious offence.

"Jealousy set in and it could not have been more terrifying.

"The injuries were not great but the psychological scars will be there for a while. It’s little wonder you were (initially) charged with attempted murder.”

Anderson was given an extended eight-year jail sentence, made up of 56 months in custody and an additional 40 months extended licence period.