A jealous boyfriend stamped on partner in what was described as an “ugly incident” when he saw a message arrive on her phone from another man.

Raging Kovi Lee threw punches with both hands at the woman before using his foot on her chest, in front of their two-year-old daughter.

Leeds Crown Court heard that 24-year-old Lee had been in an “on / off” relationship with the woman for around five years. On January 31 they were at her home in Farnley with their child and the woman showed Lee a video on her phone, but the message from another male arrived at that point, causing Lee to lose his temper.

He snatched the phone from her hand, went through it then tried to snap it over his knee and bit it. The terrified woman then ran into the street to flag down any passers by and he threw the phone out of the house, prosecutor John Hobley told the court.

Lee (pictured) punched and stamped on his partner when she received a message on her phone from another man. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Lee then called for a taxi and began moving his possessions from the house. Buty before he left, he went back into the property and while she was playing with their daughter, he launched into a vicious assault, punching her and holding he hair with his other fist.

He then stamped on her while she was on the floor and said he wanted to kill her. A neighbour said they witnessed Lee get her in a headlock. Lee left on his bike, but returned later while the police were there and he was arrested.

He was found to be carrying a 4-5-inch kitchen knife in his pocket. He said he used it to remove dirt from his bike. The woman suffered bruising to her arm and face.

Lee, of Long Row, Horsforth, admitted charges of ABH, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. He has 11 previous convictions for 16 offences, including possession of a bladed article in 2017 when he was a youth.

Mitigating, James Littlehales conceded it was a “serious matter” but said Lee had been held on remand for six months - the equivalent to a 12-month sentence, given that most prisoners serve only half before being released on licence.

He said that Lee had engaged while locked up, having signed up to various courses. He said: “He fully accepts he should not have behaved in the way that he did. He accepts the impact it must have had on the complainant.

“He has had time to reflect on his position. He accepts that the time has now come, that he can’t continue to behave in that manner that he has or he will receive longer and longer sentences.

The judge, Recorder David Gordon told Lee it was an “ugly incident” and said: “It was persistent, you caused her injuries and you used your shod foot as a weapon. No doubt it was a very frightening incident. It was violence in front of a two-year-old child. It was gratuitous degradation of the victim.”