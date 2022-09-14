Jealous former soldier smashed window to get at love rival, Leeds Crown Court told

Maverick White had split from his partner after 18 months and “could not accept it was over”, prosecutor Lauren Smith told Leeds Crown Court.

As a result, the woman took out a 12-month non-molestation order against 28-year-old White, with whom she has a child.

But he ignored the order and on August 6 called her and visited her home address in Meanwood.

Domestic violence (library pic)

He sent her 44 messages throughout the day accusing her of seeing another person behind his back and made four attempted calls.

The next day he spent four hours sending messages and the van belonging to her new partner, which was parked outside of her home, had its window smashed with a paving slab.

The former soldier also took to Facebook to call her vile names.

Then on August 8, the woman and her new partner had been sat in her living room when the window was put through and White climbed in, telling the man he was going to kill him.

He ran at the man, who was able to restrain him until the police arrived.

After his arrest, White said he had not read the terms of his non-molestation order.

Held on remand at HMP Leeds, he admitted breach of the order, criminal damage to the house window and assault.

A second charge of criminal damage to the van was dismissed through lack of evidence.

White, of Crochley Close, Cantley, Doncaster, has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Kevin Murtagh said: “It’s a scary incident and there’s no going back from it. There’s no excuse.

"He did not realistically understand the full meaning of the non-molestation order. He certainly does now.

"He is deeply remorseful, he knows he has done wrong.

"He has lost his first love, his first home and his first child. It’s ruined his life.

"He had a rush of blood, love had taken over and he could not accept it was over.

"He now knows he has to rebuild his life.”