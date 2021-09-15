Brave staff and shoppers intervened when the attack took place at 4.18pm on Tuesday at the JD shop at Seacroft Green Shopping centre.

Two men armed with a knife and a screwdriver threatened staff before taking Leeds United shirts and other clothing from displays.

They were challenged by staff from the store and a scuffle took place, with members of the public stepping in to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD Sports in Seacroft, where the robbery took place (Photo: Google)

The men ran to a grey Vauxhall Astra where a third suspect pulled out a machete.

The three then drove off onto Seacroft Crescent, knocking down a sign in the car park on the way.

Stock is being checked but police believe most of the stolen items were recovered at the scene.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was obviously a distressing experience for the staff who were confronted by these suspects who were armed with weapons.

“Despite this, they and members of the public felt able to intervene and challenge the robbers causing them to leave most if not all the items they were trying to steal.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and the vehicle involved and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or phone footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210467610 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.