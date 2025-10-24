Paedophile prisoner Ian Watkins died after being stabbed to the neck, a coroner’s court was told.

The inquest into the recent death of the infamous former Lostprophets singer was opened this morning.

Two men have been charged in relation to his violent death at HMP Wakefield earlier this month.

The 48-year-old’s inquest was opened at Wakefield Coroner’s Court this morning by coroner Oliver Longstaff, then adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

During the brief hearing it was heard that Watkins, who was serving a 29-year sentence for a catalogue of child-sex offences, had died from an “incision wound to his neck”, a post mortem revealed.

The inquest into the death of singer Ian Watkins was opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning. | NW / Getty

Samuel Dodsworth, 43, is charged with his murder, along with 25-year-old Rico Gedel.

Both are yet to enter a plea but are expected to appear at Leeds Crown Court in November to be arraigned.

In recent days two more prisoners, aged 23 and 39, were arrested and quizzed on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. So far no charges have been brought against them.

A 999 call was made to police at around 9.39am on Saturday, October 11 to reports that a prisoner had been seriously assaulted.

Watkins, a former singer with successful Welsh rock band, Lostprophets, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 48-year-old was serving a lengthy sentence for a string of child-sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

The sentencing judge told Watkins he had "plunged into new depths of depravity" and had shown little remorse for his sickening crimes.

He was 12 years into his sentence, and had previously been attacked in 2023, although he escaped with minor injuries.

Watkins was also found guilty after a trial of possessing a banned phone in prison in 2019, using it to contact a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship.