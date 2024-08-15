Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yob who mimicked the way Muslims pray during a protest in Leeds city centre remorsefully said it was “three seconds of madness”.

James Gettings was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this morning for eight months after admitting religiously-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress through words or behaviour.

He was involved in the protest on The Headrow on the afternoon of August 3 as far-right and anti-fascist groups clashed. Barriers were installed near to Leeds Art Gallery to keep them apart but insults were traded.

Gettigns (pictured) was given an eight-month jail sentence for pretending to pray like a Muslim during the protests in Leeds city centre. (pics by WYP / National World)

It was heard that 35-year-old Gettings, of Landseer Walk, Bramley, pretended to pray like a Muslim. He was later identified and arrested but claimed he was praying to the English flag, which was dismissed by the judge.

He did later confess that his behaviour was “despicable” and that he was “disgusted with himself”. He said that “three seconds of madness had ruined his life”, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told the court. He also said that family members had disowned him as a result.

He has 25 previous convictions for 35 offences, including burglary, assaults, and GBH.

His barrister, Becky Jane said he was “ashamed” and “remorseful” and added: “He had never appreciated at the time the impact of his actions. He makes plain he has no intention of repeating such conduct again.”

The judge, Recorder Guy Kearl KC said Gettings was “bowing repeatedly” and added: “You said you were praying for your country. This was a lie and an attempt to disassociate yourself from your conduct.

“It was designed to stir up hatred.”

Gettings was jailed alongside 48-year-old Philip Hoban this morning, who also received an eight-month sentence.

West Yorkshire Police say they have made 34 arrests since the disorder on August 3 and have vowed to bring all offenders to justice.

Violence has erupted in dozens of towns and cities across Britain. Hotels where asylum seekers were known to be staying were targeted and set on fire, shops were looted, police cars attacked and bricks and debris hurled at officers.

On Friday, four men were jailed for their parts, including a man who made monkey gestures towards a black woman that were caught on camera on The Headrow. Two Asian men who attacked a group of men draped in Union Jack flags shortly after the protest were also locked up.

Another male from Leeds has also been jailed for posting messages on Facebook encouraging people to smash the windows of a Seacroft hotel where he knew asylum seekers to be staying.

The disorder across the country followed the fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

However, initial violent clashes with police took place in Harehills on the night of July 18, which resulted in a police car being attacked and a double-decker bus torched.