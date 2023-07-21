Jail for 'shameless' Leeds burglar who tunnelled into a neighbour’s cellar to steal property

Josef Ziga was sentenced to three years six months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (July 20) after pleading guilty to a burglary in Leeds in January.

The court heard that the 51-year-old had removed brickwork separating his property and an adjoining one to gain access to its cellar area.

He made several trips into the property between January 11 and January 16 and removed property including power tools and hand tools.

Josef Ziga.

The thefts were discovered by the occupier who called Leeds District Police.

Ziga was arrested shortly afterwards but claimed another party had been responsible.

Investigative work by officers who were suspicious of his account and demeanour was able to disprove his claims, however.

Detective Sergeant Seb Horan of the Leeds District Crime Team, said it was a case in which the defendant acted without shame.

“Not only has he tunnelled into a neighbour’s address and stolen from him, but he has then tried to blame other parties to avoid a prison sentence.

“The fact Ziga has pleaded guilty is a testament to the thorough efforts of the investigating officer, DC 597 Booth. His meticulous investigation was able to demolish Ziga’s claims, essentially leaving him with no option but to plead guilty.”

He added: “Officers fully understand the concerns household burglary causes in communities and all reported offences are fully assessed for any investigative opportunities.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about burglars operating in their area or witnesses suspicious behaviour on their streets to report it to their local NPT.