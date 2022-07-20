Shohaib Akhtar, 28, of Woodhall Park Drive, had a violent confrontation with his former partner, along with her mum and 14 year old brother, outside his home in June 2020.

A sentencing at Leeds Crown Court heard Akhtar’s ex wanted to speak to him about a dispute related to social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akhtar was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

After Akhtar would not answer his phone, the victim used her cousin’s phone to ring him. The defendant then swore at her and cut the call off after she had told him he had ruined her life.

After speaking to her daughter, the victim's mother then drove to Akhtar's house to speak with his mother, along with the victim and her younger brother.

During their time at the house, Akhtar returned home to find the car parked outside, where the defendant's brother was sat playing on his smartphone. He then told the boy to open the door and, when he refused, Akhtar punched the window and smashed the glass.

He then punched the boy in the stomach.

The boy's sister then came out to help, when Akhtar punched her in the head, from which she suffered facial injuries.

The mother of the two then came out to attempt to help, but Akhtar hit her in the head.

All three of the victims went to hospital.

Akhtar had pleaded guilty to affray.

Mitigating Helen Chapman said: "He can have no complaints if you sentence him to immediate custody.

"He says it was an isolated incident, this was over two years ago and there has been no repeat of this behaviour.

"Those who have positive things to say about him say he tries his best to be in the right.”

Sentencing Akhtar, Judge Christopher Batty said: “When I read the references about you, I was shocked.

"I saw the footage and the references speak of someone very different to the person who turned up outside his home that night.

"You have only yourself to blame – this has to be a custodial sentence.

"What you did was totally unacceptable – it starts with an assault upon a child.”