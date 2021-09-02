Kevin Taylor was on the Leeds-bound service when he confronted the driver after missing the chance to get off at Normanton..

Leeds Crown Court Court heard the train had set off from Castleford at 6.05pm on July 20, 2020, before making its usual stop at Normanton.

As the doors closed to set off, the driver heard shouting which he assumed was coming from the platform.

Kevin Taylor was jailed for 27 months for ordering train driver to stop after he missed his station.

But the door to the cab was then opened and Taylor began shouting and swearing.

He said: "Stop the train, I need to get off at Normanton because my pregnant girlfriend was at the platform."

James Gelsthorpe, prosecuting, said the driver immediately applied the emergency brake but Taylor continued to be verbally abusive.

The train was delayed for 105 minutes and the total cost of the disruption came to £1,521.

The train eventually returned to Castleford where Taylor was met by police.

Taylor, of Montague Street, Agbrigg, pleaded guilty to obstructing an engine.

The 40-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to a racially-aggravated public order offence dating back to June 4 last year.

He walked into the BP garage on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, and was seen putting cheese into his bag.

Taylor racially abused staff when confronted, telling them it was "his country" and they should "go back to their own country".

He also became physically aggressive during the confrontation.

Taylor pleaded guilty to burglary of a ground floor flat in Lower York Street, Wakefield, on April 11.

He stole a laptop worth £200 and a security camera worth £20. His fingerprints were found at the scene.

Taylor has 104 convictions for theft and ten for drug offences.

Jessica Heggie, mitigating, said Taylor had been a heroin addict for 22 years.

She added: "In trying to keep away from heroin he was drinking to excess. In effect, he swapped heroin for alcohol."

Ms Heggie said Taylor is now free from drugs and had been trusted to work as a janitor in HMP Leeds.

He also has an NVQ in hairdressing and hopes to become a barber when released.

Ms Heggie said: "It's the first time in a long time that he is feeling stable.

"He is in the best position he has ever been, and it's a sorry state of affairs that he is remanded into custody.

"He is desperate not to lead the same life he has led since he was 18."

Judge Simon Phillips QC jailed Taylor for 27-months and told him: "You have an appalling record.

"The driver of the train was shocked and appropriately pulled the emergency brake.

"But for his training, there could have been a significant further degree of risk of danger to the train and its passengers.