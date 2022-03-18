Investigation launched after woman raped in attack on Henbury Street near Leeds city centre
An investigation has been launched after a woman was raped near Leeds city centre.
The attack happened at 2.56am on Henbury Street. which lies between the A61 Sheepscar Street South and Cross Stamford Street, Friday, March 18.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was sexually assaulted by a man.
Police are working to identify the suspect.
A cordon is in place while officers undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the suspect.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from about 2am and witnessed anything suspicious.
“We are also working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people and linking with key local contacts to keep them updated.”
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220145894 or online.
