Investigation after bedroom fire in Milford Place, Armley
An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out in a home in Leeds.
The blaze broke out in a first floor bedroom at about 2am on Wednesday, July 14 in Milford Place in Armley.
All people inside the house had escaped the property before fire crews arrived.
One woman was given a precautionary check up by ambulance crews.
She did not attend hospital.
Smoke alarms were hard wired and fitted in the home, but the detectors did not go off until crews started opening doors within the property.
Two West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service pumps from Leeds station and one from Hunslet attended the scene.
Crews used three hose reels and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
A Fire Investigation officer also attended to investigate the cause of fire.