Investigation launched into prison death of gun-toting Leeds shop robber
The Prison & Probation Ombudsman is looking into the death of Stephen Dixon-Waterworth, who died at HMP Wealstun in Wetherby.
He had been jailed for six years in June last year for bursting into a family-run corner shop armed with a gun.
The 41-year-old died on August 30 this year. The Ombudsman’s review into the death is progressing, according to its website.
Dixon-Waterworth was with an accomplice when they targeted the N&D Parker newsagents in Beeston, at around 6.20am on March 3, 2024.
He was brandishing what appeared to be a pistol, followed by the other male. They were both wearing dark surgical-type masks.
The weapon was pointed at the owner, who was ordered to open the till. He did so, and gave him all of the cash, which came to around £200.
Dixon-Waterworth then demanded cigarettes. Around 20 packets were placed on the counter before being scooped into a bag.
The pair then demanded the workers hand over their mobile phones, but were told neither had one, so they fled.
But Dixon-Waterworth removed his masked long enough for CCTV stills to be analysed by police, and he was identified and arrested.
Dixon-Waterworth denied being involved and the gun was found to be a fake.
He later admitted a charge of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm. The other male was never identified.
Prior to the robbery, Dixon-Waterworth had 47 previous convictions for 126 offences.
No date has been confirmed as to when the investigation into his death will be completed.