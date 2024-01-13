Instagram predator from Leeds targeted 11 and 12-year-old girls and sent them photos of his genitals
Paedophile Tom Wormald targeted the first girl in November 2019, initially sending her a simple message on Instagram that read “Hi”. But he then sent the unsolicited photo of his erect penis with a smiley emoji.
The girl told her mother and Wormald, of Wyther Park View, Armley, was later arrested. Clothing from the photo he sent were matched to items found at his home.
But the 26-year-old also latched onto a 12-year-old online in September 2020, would make sexual suggestions and send videos of himself masturbating, asking for pictures of her in return. prosecutor Joe Culley told Leeds Crown Court.
He later admitted two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child. He has five previous convictions, but none for sexual offences.
Mitigating, Ian Hudson said the offences being over three years old, and said Wormald had not offended since then. He said: “He is somewhat of a different person now. He now has stable accommodation and has employment."
Wormald now worked for an events management company.
Judge Simon Phillips KC said they were “very concerning offences” but accepted he had kept out of trouble for three years. He said he was “just persuaded” to not send Wormald into custody.
Instead he gave him 14 months’ jail, suspended for 24 months, ordered him to enrol on sex offender programme, gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use and put him on the sex offender register for 10 years.