'Immense sadness' in Horsforth one year on from tragic crash which claimed lives of four young men

There is an 'immense sadness' in Horsfoth one year on from the tragic car crash which claimed the lives of four young men.

Brandon Frew, 19, Caelan Megson, 21, Matty Walshaw, 18, and Declan Grove, 19, all died when the Seat Leon they were travelling in was involved with a taxi on the ring road in Horsforth in the early hours of Saturday, June 30 2018.

Floral tributes at the car crash site in Broadway, Horsforth on July 4 2018.

17-year-old Robyn Hoban, another 17-year-old girl and the taxi driver were seriously injured but survived the crash.

The deaths of the young men, who all lived in Horsforth and were former pupils at Horsforth High School, devastated the tight-knit community who left dozens of floral tributes at the scene of the accident.

One year on from the heartbreaking tragedy, Reverend Nigel Sinclair, of St Margaret's Vicarage in Horsforth, said the community "continues to be shocked" by what happened.

Mr Sinclair said: "There has been an immense sadness around the whole of Horsforth.

Rev Nigel Sinclair lights a candle for the victims of the Horsforth car cash at St Margarets Church in July 2018

"The community continues to be shocked by the events of last year and the grief has been deeply felt for the families."

"A year has passed but the community is very aware that for the families the pain carries on and it is quite raw for them still."

Following the crash last year the church, which is just streets away from where the devastating collision happened, opened its doors to give people a chance to pay their respects.

A book of condolence was opened and a dedicated space for people to remember the young men was created.

The church's side chapel was set up with photographs of the men and candles were lit in memory of them.

Reflecting on the time of the crash, Mr Sinclair said: "It was an extraordinary time. Horsforth is a small place and everyone had some connection to the tragedy and felt the pain of the bereaved.

"The community held together and did everything they could to support the families.

"It was a very busy time in church and many in the community came to offer their condolences."

Since the horrific crash, the mothers of the young men have become close friends as they support each other following the tragedy.

The women meet up regularly and hold fundraising events in memory of their sons.

A charity football tournament was held on August 19 last year to raise funds for the headstone of Declan, known as 'Decky'.

He had been a keen footballer and played at Farsley Celtic Football club from the age of six.

A fundraising evening in memory of Caelan Megson was held in September at Horsforth Hall Park Cricket Club.

Speaking in September, Decky's mum Jill Walshaw, said the fundraising helped her to "keep the boys memories alive."

Mr Sinclair praised the women for their support of one another over the past year, saying that they "held togetheras parents" and have "been a strength for one another."

He said: "I have been in touch with the families of the boys and girls from time to time to offer as much support as we [the church] can.

"I think they still struggle with the grief but it has been lovely to see how they held together as parents and supported each other.

"They have been an amazing strength for one another."

An inquest into the deaths was opened and adjourned in July 2018.