Image released of suspect following serious sexual assault in Harehills

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was attacked in Nowell Mount Park, Harehills, a short distance from the entrance on Nowell View, between midnight and 1am on Monday, April 18.

The suspect was described as an Eastern European male, possibly Romanian or Albanian, aged in his mid-twenties, with dark curly hair and a patchy black beard. He was around 5ft 10ins tall and of muscular build with broad shoulders.

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to.

Temporary Detective Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “The victim has been left badly traumatised by the incident and we have specialist officers supporting her as we continue our efforts to identify the suspect.

“She has provided an image of the suspect and we are appealing for anyone who recognises him to contact us immediately.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the park around the time of the incident and saw the suspect in the vicinity.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13220206163 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat