Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Alexander Lee was told by a judge it was his “last chance” after he sent the terrified woman a string of menacing emails, which also included threats to bomb her home, told her had put a tracking device on her car, would shoot her suspected new boyfriend, and “make her life hell”.

He also made false statements to police claiming she had pulled a knife on him and punched him.

This was after he had attacked her in her home as she held their four-year-old child, and had caused extensive damage to her car.

Domestic violence (library pic)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee, 30, admitted causing the damage, but denied charges of assault and sending grossly offensive messages.

He was found guilty of both after a trial.

Leeds Crown Court was told that Lee, who had two children with the woman, was invited him to her home in the Bramhope area in December last year to help put the Christmas decorations up with the youngsters.

After she realised he had been taking drugs, she changed her mind and told him not to come, prosecutor Kelly Gallagher said.

But Lee, of Skelton Avenue, Osmandthorpe, went to her home and angrily kicked off both wing mirrors and damaged the bonnet of the Ford Focus parked outside.

He then gained access to the home through the patio door and grabbed the woman from behind while she was carrying their son.

He pulled her hair and dragged her to the ground. He then grabbed her by the wrists, before kicking a door on the way out.

He left and rang the police to make the false claims.

The emails were sent across a six-day period in January.

A victim impact statement said the woman still suffered from sleepless nights after Lee’s actions and had been forced to move back with her parents.

The court heard Lee has nine convictions for 14 offences, and was close to the end of a suspended sentence for dangerous driving at the time of the assault and criminal damage.

Speaking on Lee’s behalf, barrister Ed Youlton said he had complied throughout the suspended sentence order and was working well as a subcontractor.

He added: “He was taking cocaine at the time (of his offending) and has been able to stop that.

"He is now living with a new partner and there are no domestic concerns.”

The judge Recorder Simon Myerson QC handed him 11 months’ jail, but opted to suspend it, telling Lee he had “squeaked” in, saying he had “turned a corner” by stopping taking drugs, complied largely with his previous suspended sentence and was in employment.

But he gave him an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner, and ordered him to pay her £1,367 compensation.

He warned Lee: “This is your last chance as far as I’m concerned.

"I was ready to send you to jail when I first read this case.