Ilkley War Memorial vandalism: 15-year-old boy arrested after swastikas painted on memorial
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of vandalising the Ilkley War Memorial.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after the Ilkley War Memorial was vandalised twice in the space of a week.
Officers found pink swastikas painted at the memorial site on Sunday 16 October and on Wednesday 19 October.
Both incidents were recorded as racially aggravated hate crimes and enquiries have been ongoing since the weekend.
The teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time.
Local Neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to residents.
Enquiries are ongoing.