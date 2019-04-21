Ilkley Moor Fire: Photos capture huge blaze as firefighters tackle Moorland fire

Have your say

Dramatic photos from the scene of the Ilkley Moor fire which took hold over the Easter weekend.

The fire started on Saturday which had been the hottest day of the year so far.

The fire spread rapidly across the hillside above Ilkley on Saturday afternoon

Water drops were being used on Sunday to try and bring the fire under control

Emergency services are using a helicopter to drop water onto Ilkley Moor

Initially the blaze was two separate fires at different points on the Moor, the fire service said

Large quantities of water have been dumped on the blazing Moorland

The fire continued throughout the night. Pic by @Yorkshire_G

The fire took hold on what was the hottest day of 2019 so far

Around 70 firefighters were still working to tackle the blaze on Sunday morning

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around.