Ilkley Moor Fire: Photos capture huge blaze as firefighters tackle Moorland fire Ikley Fire Dramatic photos from the scene of the Ilkley Moor fire which took hold over the Easter weekend. The fire started on Saturday which had been the hottest day of the year so far. The fire spread rapidly across the hillside above Ilkley on Saturday afternoon Water drops were being used on Sunday to try and bring the fire under control Emergency services are using a helicopter to drop water onto Ilkley Moor Initially the blaze was two separate fires at different points on the Moor, the fire service said Large quantities of water have been dumped on the blazing Moorland The fire continued throughout the night. Pic by @Yorkshire_G The fire took hold on what was the hottest day of 2019 so far Around 70 firefighters were still working to tackle the blaze on Sunday morning Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said at least 50 acres of Moorland has been burnt Live updates: 'Arrests made' as fire fighters continue to battle fire at Ilkley Moor