Ilkley cordon: Police cordon removed after man's body found at Cow and Calf rocks
Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances following the death of a man found in Ilkley.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the Cow and Calf rocks at 5.14am on Saturday, July 8 to reports of a death.
A spokesman for the force said: “It has been established there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.
"A scene was put in place but has now been removed.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the man’s identity.”