Ilkley cordon: Police cordon removed after man's body found at Cow and Calf rocks

Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances following the death of a man found in Ilkley.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Cow and Calf rocks at 5.14am on Saturday, July 8 to reports of a death.

A spokesman for the force said: “It has been established there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

"A scene was put in place but has now been removed.

West Yorkshire Police are treating the death of a man at the Cow and Calf rocks as non-suspicious.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the man’s identity.”