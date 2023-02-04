Charlie Taylor had to take evasive action to avoid the dumped items on a county lane which resulted in him grounding his BMW, before officers descended on his car armed with Tasers.

The chase was even described by his own barrister at Leeds Crown Court as an “appalling piece of driving” which began on Minsthorpe Lane in South Elmsall shortly before 7pm on September 9 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers tried to pull the 22-year-old over he took off at speed, reaching 87mph in a 40mph zone, heading towards the A638.

Taylor tried to evade capture by heading down Coal Pit Lane, but was thwarted by fly-tipped rubbish.

He reached 81mph, before peaking at 122mph in a 60mph limit. Heading back towards the South Elmsall area, he eventually turned off the A638 on to Coal Pit Lane – a narrow dirt track – where he came across the fly-tipped rubbish. Turning into a field he beached the car and was quickly arrested.

Taylor, of Beacon Drive, Upton, has no previous convictions. It later transpired he drove away from the police because the car had not been taxed. A probation report said he was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said: “I have to concede it’s an appalling piece of driving and he is at a complete loss as to why he did it. He has no real explanation for why he behaved in that manner. It was a moment of madness, there’s no other way of putting it.”

The judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, said: “This was the most appalling piece of driving. This was not a momentary lapse, it went on and on. It was unbelievable idiotic and irresponsible.

"It was not through good judgement that you did not hit anybody else.”

The court was told that Taylor, who runs a motorcycle breakers firm, was the sole provider for his family after his partner gave birth recently. As a result, Recorder Kearl said he would spare him immediate custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He jailed him for six months, suspended for two years and gave him 240 hours of unpaid work. He also banned him from driving for 18 months.