Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.

West Yorkshire Police officer Pc Broadhurst, 34, was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and colleagues checked on a suspected stolen car.

In June this year, a jury convicted Bieber of attacking Ms Smith after hearing how it was only good fortune she escaped suffering a life-changing injury or even death, as she used an arm to protect her head at HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham, Worcestershire.

(Left to right:) Police officer Ian Broadhurst who died after being shot during a routine check of a stolen vehicle in Leeds by David Bieber (right).

Bieber was cleared of attempted murder but convicted of wounding with intent and possessing an unauthorised weapon.

The 56-year-old was due to be sentenced at Hereford Crown Court on Tuesday, but “having been given the opportunity to come on the video-link, chose not to”, Judge Nicholas Cartwright told the hearing.