'I would face the death penalty in my country': Predatory paedophile's admission at Leeds Crown Court

Dana Omar was jailed this week for a four-year campaign of abuse against the youngster after which he tried to put the blame on her.

Prosecutor Richard Woolfall told Leeds Crown Court that the Iraqi national had moved to Plumpton Road in Wakefield several years ago.

The 46-year-old began by sexually touching the child on her bottom and ended with him trying to rape her.

Dana Omar was labelled a predator by West Yorkshire Police.

After the abuse began, he would give the child money and gifts, but warned her that she would be taken away from her family if she told anyone.

He pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on July 15 to four counts of sexual assault of a child, causing and inciting sexual activity with a child and attempted rape of a child.

After being arrested he tried to shift the blame onto the child, telling police it was her who had seduced him.

Mitigating, Richard Semple said that Omar had been suffering from chronic depression but added: “It does not begin to excuse what he has done.

"He assumes personal responsibility and deserves to be punished.”

Mr Semple said that Omar told him he would face execution in Iraq for his crimes.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed him for nine-and-a-half years, with an additional licence period of a year.

He must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole.

He was given an indefinite restraining order and told he must not have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Will Denton, of the Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her immense bravery in reporting this abuse.

"There can be no doubt that this courage and strength has ensured that Omar is no longer able to continue his offending against innocent and vulnerable children within the Wakefield District.