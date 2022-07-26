'I thought I was going to die': Leeds reveller tells of terrifying knife-point robbery

The victim had been to a nightclub with a female friend on May 31 before he was befriended by a gang outside McDonald's on Briggate at around 5am.

After being talked into joining the men, he was led down Hirsts Yard, where 21-year-old Lamar Jacobs pulled out a kitchen knife and held it to his neck.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Howard Shaw said the incident was captured on CCTV and showed Jacobs, with his hood up, brandishing the blade.

Lamar Jacobs was handed an extended jail sentence for the robbery on Hirsts Yard.

The victim, who is from London and had travelled to Leeds for a night out, later told police: "This was a horrifying experience, I have never been so scared in all my life.

"I thought I was going to die. I can't stop thinking about it."

The gang stole the man's iPhone, his hotel card, an ID card and £25 cash.

Having handed over his possessions, the victim then fought back and sustained a deep wound to his hand before snatching the knife from Jacobs.

He then chased the remaining pair of gang members, who were also followed by CCTV operators.

The two men were swiftly quickly arrested still carrying the victim's possessions.

The victim was told he needed surgery due to suspected nerve damage in his hand.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, Jacobs, of Fearnville Place, Roundhay, admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

A charge of wounding is to be left on file.

He has five convictions for 22 offences, including nine robberies and possession of a bladed article.

He has been handed three jail terms since 2018, and had only been released weeks before the latest offence.

Mitigating, Glenn Parsons said Jacobs could "barely read or write" and added: “He feel embarrassed by these difficulties and tries to make up by playing the 'big man' in the community, trying to win influence and respect by running with gangs."

Judge Neil Clark handed Jacobs an extended 10-year prison sentence.