Police made five further arrests in the Hyde Park area, and seized drugs, cash and a machete, during the unofficial 4/20 event that celebrates cannabis smoking culture on April 20 each year. Two arrests were made on Woodhouse Moor – a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, while a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and possession of drugs.

Police also carried out extra patrols in the wider Hyde Park area. Two men were arrested suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and two men arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply after two vehicles were stopped.

Drugs, cash and a machete were also recovered. Council workers said that this morning they had filled two skips with bags of rubbish left on the park in the aftermath of the 4/20 festivities.A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A comprehensive policing operation, in liaison with our key partner agencies, was planned and put place for an unofficial event on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds yesterday, with our focus on keeping people safe.

Volunteers clear up the rubbish on Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, after the 4/20 event (Photo: Simon Hulme)