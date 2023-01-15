An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in the Hyde Park area on Saturday 14 January. A cordon was put in place sectioning off part of Woodhouse Moor while officers carried out enquiries.

This is everything we know so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where did it take place?

The cordon on Woodhouse Moor on Saturday 14 January

Officers were called to Moorland Road, Hyde Park, at about 9.20am on Saturday after paramedics reported the sudden death of a man. Police sealed off a section of Woodhouse Moor park, near the bowling green.

What have the police said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Moorland Road, Leeds at 9.22am by the ambulance service following the sudden death of a man there. Officers attended and enquiries to determine the circumstances of the death are ongoing.”

Where was the cordon in place?

Advertisement Hide Ad