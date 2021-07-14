The 19-year-old was questioned by officers investigating an incident which took place after the Euros final on Sunday night.

It was reported that a Hyde Park resident was verbally abused and threatened when he challenged a man who had kicked over some bins.

Police investigating an incident in Hyde Park have made an arrest.

The man was said to have followed the resident to his home in the Thornvilles, where a large crowd of around 20 people then gathered. The door was said to have been forced open and at least one person is reported to have entered.

The door of an adjoining property was also reportedly targeted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remained under investigation as enquiries continue.

Although it is not clear whether any of those involved were students, the incident has reignited complaints about street parties and wider anti-social behaviour in the area.

Temporary Inspector Helen Oldridge, of the Leeds District North West and Airport Neighbourhood Policing Team, said incidents such as those on Sunday night were taken seriously and treated as a priority by police and other partners.

She said the partnership, which includes Leeds Antisocial Behaviour Team, had issued a record number of S80 noise abatement notices in the 2020/21 academic year as well as taking further legal enforcement action such as obtaining court warrants and seizing equipment.

"Where criminal offences have been committed, we will investigate and take positive action at every opportunity," she said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up in solidarity with the family whose home was initially targeted.

It aims to raise £1,000 to help the family fund repairs to the door and other safety measures, with more than £500 donated to date.