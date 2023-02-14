Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided four properties across Hyde Park and Woodhouse on Monday morning. They seized drugs, cash, electronic devices and an illegal firearm at the properties. Three people were detained at one address.

In a statement issued on Facebook, a spokesperson for Leeds North West NPT said: “Officers from Inner North West NPT executed four search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at addresses across Hyde Park and Woodhouse.

“Drugs, cash, electronic devices and a Section 5 Firearm have been recovered. Three persons were detained at the scene of one address.”