A man required emergency surgery and was left in a coma after his wife plunged a knife into his chest during a drunken argument.

Leeds Crown Court heard the man lost almost a pint of blood as he was left seriously injured on his kitchen floor.

Rachel Chadburn was handed a suspended sentence this week having spent months held on remand.

She appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall where she admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent.

The 41-year-old was initially charged with the more serious Section 18 GBH with intent, which she denied. The Crown eventually accepted her plea to the lesser charge. She has no previous convictions.

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the couple had been together for six years, had only wed in October last year and lived on Shaw Royd in Yeadon.

Chadburn stabbed her husband at their home on Shaw Royd, which left him needing life-saving surgery. | Google Maps / NW

There was history of callouts where both had dialled 999 to complain they had been attacked by the other, usually after a bout of heavy drinking. No arrests were ever made.

Mr Smith said: “When sober, their relationship was unproblematic.”

But on February 15, the couple were socialising in Harrogate before returning to Leeds where they continued to drink with friends.

He was left feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” after she pushed him off a sofa. In a taxi on the way home, they argued, which continued after they arrived.

He raised his hands to her twice in the kitchen and shouted: “How would you like it?”

She picked up a knife and thrust it into his chest. He only realised what had happened after he saw the blood under his shirt. He then dropped to his knees.

Chadburn rang 999 and confessed she had stabbed him, telling the operator there was “blood everywhere” and “could not believe she had done it”.

She was arrested at the scene and repeatedly asked officers to check on the status of her husband, telling them that she loved him and only stabbed him “in haste”.

He was taken to hospital where he required open-chest surgery before being placed into an induced coma for around three days. He discharged himself after 10 days in hospital. He did not support a prosecution against Chadburn.

Mitigating, Rebecca Penfold said Chadburn “still did not recollect what happened that night”.

She added: “She has has not sought to say anything negative about her husband. It was a highly traumatic event.

“There needs to be conversations but she recognises that alcohol has been a big problem.”

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told Chadburn: “You were aware you’ve had a problem with alcohol for some time.

“You have an anxiety disorder but you have compounded that by taking the amount of alcohol you have, regularly.

“You acted in a complete disproportionate way. He could have died.

“You knew alcohol could have a devastating impact and you carried on using it.”

She gave her a 22-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement.

She was also told to complete 26 sessions of an accredited behavioural programme.