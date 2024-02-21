Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 plants were discovered at the house in Huntwick Crescent, Featherstone, this morning (Wednesday February 21).

Officers had received reports from local residents and acted on a search warrant at the property. They found 60 fully-grown plants as well as 60 "baby plants".

An investigation has been launched to identify those behind it, West Yorkshire Police said.

West Yorkshire Police uncovered the large cannabis farm in Featherstone (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Acting Police Sergeant Salkeld, of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We want residents to know that we take action with information that we receive and will work alongside our communities to make Normanton and Featherstone a safer place for everyone.

“This is a significant seizure of cannabis and those involved have also been abstracting electricity. This property has now been made safe and ongoing investigations are underway to identify suspects.”

If anyone has any information that could assist the ongoing investigation, they are asked to contact the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team via the Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240096871.