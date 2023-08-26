Then public are being asked to provide information on the whereabouts of a convicted burglar who is wanted on recall to prison.

James McLaughlin, 48, was released from custody on licence in February of this year after serving part of a sentence for burglary and fraud. He is now believed to have breached the terms of his release.

He is described as being about 6ft tall and of medium-to-heavy build. He speaks with a strong Scottish accent and is also known locally as “Jimmy” or “Jock”.

Police believe he could be hiding out in the Wakefield area and enquiries are ongoing to locate him. Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or via the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The reference to quote is 13230342475.