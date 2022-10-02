News you can trust since 1890
Hunt for man who punched reveller unconscious outside KFC at Leeds Railway Station

A man was punched unconscious in Leeds Railway Station outside KFC, and officers want to trace this man.

By Nick Frame
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:30 pm

Officers are investigating the assault on August 28 at 11.30pm, when the victim was walking outside the chicken takeaway restaurant when the suspect approached him and punched him.

He suffered a concussion.

If you recognise the man or have any information please, people should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 184 of August 30.

Do you recognise this man?