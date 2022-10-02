Hunt for man who punched reveller unconscious outside KFC at Leeds Railway Station
A man was punched unconscious in Leeds Railway Station outside KFC, and officers want to trace this man.
By Nick Frame
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:30 pm
Officers are investigating the assault on August 28 at 11.30pm, when the victim was walking outside the chicken takeaway restaurant when the suspect approached him and punched him.
He suffered a concussion.
If you recognise the man or have any information please, people should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 184 of August 30.