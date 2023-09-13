Police are hunting for a Leeds man who is wanted on recall to prison.

A “substantial number of enquiries” are underway to locate Wayne Osbourne, according to Leeds District Police.

The 46-year-old was recalled to prison earlier this month after breaching the terms of his licence.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 999 referencing police crime number 13230490109. Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.