Jamie Hegarty, 23, is from the Beeston area of the city, but also has links to Cottingley. He is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Leeds in which a car was stolen, as well as for offences of theft from a vehicle and business burglary.

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with tattoos on his right arm and his right hand.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police say that “numerous enquiries” have been made to find him. Those with relevant information should contact the Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.