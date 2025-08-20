Hunslet stabbing: Victim arrested on recall to prison after reported attack in Leeds
The victim of a reported stabbing in Leeds was arrested after evading emergency crews.
At 2.13pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called by the ambulance service who were attending a report of a stabbing on Dewsbury Road in Hunslet.
Residents reported a large police presence in the Hunslet and Beeston area following the attack.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “When they arrived, the victim had left the scene.
“Officers attended and located the victim, a 28-year-old man, with a head injury.
“He was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison.”