West Yorkshire Police were contacted at 2.19pm on Tuesday with a report about a "disturbed area of ground" outside Hunslet Church of Nazarene in Lupton Street.

Officers went to the scene and a cordon was put in place while the car park was examined.

But nothing suspicious was found and the cordon was removed.

Police were called to the car park of Hunslet Church of the Nazarene (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.19pm yesterday police were contacted with concerns about a disturbed area of ground in the car park of Hunslet Church of the Nazarene, in Lupton Street, Leeds.