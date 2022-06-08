Hunslet police incident: This is why a Lupton Street car park was cordoned off by police

A police cordon was put in place outside a church in Leeds following concerns about something suspicious in the car park.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:14 am

West Yorkshire Police were contacted at 2.19pm on Tuesday with a report about a "disturbed area of ground" outside Hunslet Church of Nazarene in Lupton Street.

Officers went to the scene and a cordon was put in place while the car park was examined.

But nothing suspicious was found and the cordon was removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to the car park of Hunslet Church of the Nazarene (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.19pm yesterday police were contacted with concerns about a disturbed area of ground in the car park of Hunslet Church of the Nazarene, in Lupton Street, Leeds.

"Officers attended and a police cordon was put in place while the scene was examined but nothing of concern was found and the scene was removed."