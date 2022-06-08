West Yorkshire Police were contacted at 2.19pm on Tuesday with a report about a "disturbed area of ground" outside Hunslet Church of Nazarene in Lupton Street.
Officers went to the scene and a cordon was put in place while the car park was examined.
But nothing suspicious was found and the cordon was removed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.19pm yesterday police were contacted with concerns about a disturbed area of ground in the car park of Hunslet Church of the Nazarene, in Lupton Street, Leeds.
"Officers attended and a police cordon was put in place while the scene was examined but nothing of concern was found and the scene was removed."