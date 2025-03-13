Residents in a Leeds suburb have expressed their horror after two cats were shot with an air rifle, with one of them dying.

One of the cat owners told the YEP how it was “heart crushing to find the cat in a pool of blood” on February 21 and that he was also called to help when another cat was found shot dead last Thursday (March 5) in Hunslet.

Both of the incidents happened near Balm Road and locals and councillors have said the attacks have aggravated wider fears over an increase of anti-social behaviour.

Eugene Griskov, 34, said he was contacted by a carer who works in the area who saw his pet cat Yaromur “running with blood on its mouth”.

Yaromur was later found by a store “in a pool of blood” and taken to the vets by Mr Griskov, who said he was “really, really lucky” to be alive.

Eugene Griskov's cat Yaromur was found 'in a pool of blood' after being shot with an air rifle in Hunslet, Leeds. | Eugene Griskov

A metal pellet bullet was found to have punctured Yaromur’s lung but fortunately he was able to survive and is now at home.

Mr Griskov said: “It was very distressing. Emotionally it’s been very difficult.”

Yaromur was well known in the neighbourhood and Mr Griskov said that one young person called him up “crying and asking if he had survived because they loved Yaromur very much”.

Last Thursday another cat was found shot dead by Khionee Justice, who said: “It was heart breaking.

“Something’s got to be done to keep animals and people in the area safe.”

She then contacted Mr Griskov, who took the cat to the vets. He subsequently put posters up around the area warning people about the shootings with the message: “Until the perpetrators are stopped, the pets of Hunslet are not safe.”

Yaromur suffered a punctured lung after being shot in Hunslet. | Eugene Griskov

He told the YEP: “We are not feeling safe in our own area. It’s not safe to let him (Yaromur) out anymore and we can’t help ask when it will stop?

“There’s loads of pet owners and everyone is very concerned if it’s going to keep happening.”

Hunslet and Belle Isle councillor Ed Carlisle said that there is a wider issue of anti-social behaviour in the area, with a “group of young lads causing a disproportionate level of mayhem”.

He said: “It’s a significant thing and I’m pleased that police are giving that situation attention as I and others have been pushing them to do so.”

He said there has also been incidents of “being abusive to people”, theft from shops and vandalism, adding: “It’s a complex situation.”

Inspector Mark Lund, who leads the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of two reports relating to cats which are believed to have been shot with an air rifle around the Balm Road area of Hunslet in recent weeks, with one of them sadly dying.

“We know that this has caused some concerns in the local community and are working with partners to look into the matter.

“We would urge the public to report any incidents to us.

“Anti-social behaviour is taken extremely seriously and police and partners have a range of powers so positive action can be taken against offenders.”

Incidents can be reported to West Yorkshire Police online through the LiveChat function or via 101.